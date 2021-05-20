HALIFAX, N.S. -- Students in Nova Scotia are finishing the 2021 school year the same way they did last year.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced all schools in the province will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

"To the students, I know that's difficult that you won't be able to go back in person and see your friends," Rankin said.

It’s a decision some parents are saying came too soon.

“I feel they should have waited another week to be honest, because the numbers are getting really, really good,” said Rob Frederick, a single parent of two young girls.

“Another week could have made all the difference in the world, but now it’s a done deal and they’re not going to backtrack on it”

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says it supports the province's decision to continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

“This was a difficult decision, which demonstrates a deep commitment on the part of Dr. Strang and Premier Rankin to the safety of students, teachers, school staff and families,” said Paul Wozney, president of the NSTU.

“The NSTU looks forward to working with government in the best interests of students as we navigate through the rest of this school year and as we prepare for the next one. Hopefully by the time September arrives, it will be safe to resume some, if not all, normal activities.”

Wozney says he has not heard if graduation ceremonies will be held for senior students.