FREDERICTON -- Between 10,000 and 12,000 students typically attend university or community college in Fredericton every year, but this year many students will be completing their courses online, and won’t be returning to the city at all.

St. Thomas University will offer students online courses, with the option to meet with a professor in small groups if they choose.

The University of New Brunswick is offering a combination of online courses and classes, but they expect most of the coursework will be done virtually. Lab work will still be done on campus, along with graduate research.

New Brunswick Community College is offering a blend of online courses and in-person learning.

“I would expect that many, many students will do their courses remotely from their hometowns, whether that will be in Venezuela, China, Ontario or Nova Scotia,” says Jeffrey Carleton, associate vice-president of communications at St. Thomas University.

This has some concerned about the economic impact on the university and college campuses, as well as the community of Fredericton.

“We expect in Fredericton that the numbers for undergraduate students may be less than 20 per cent, with graduate students factored in and with all of the research activities, we could be looking at a quarter of the typical activity going on in the fall,” says George MacLean, vice-president academic at UNB.

It’s a costly change for the post-secondary institutions.

STU has spent over $500,000 investing in its online learning and has hired two people specialized in remote teaching.

UNB says staffing and technology changes will have a significant impact on its budget as well.

“In addition to that, the issue of enrolment and other factors will mean reduced resources and revenue for the university, which will undoubtedly lead to a larger deficit for us in the coming year,” says MacLean.

The lack of students flocking to Fredericton will affect the city as well.

With a population of 60,000, many restaurants, bars, convenience stores and grocery stores rely on a boost from the student population.

After having been shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could use the business now more than ever.

At least one student from Ontario plans to come back to Fredericton for her final year at STU. But Sarah Kohut admits there are still many unknowns.

“I’m planning to leave on July 30 and then come back, quarantine for a few weeks, and then I’ll be all set,” says Kohut, who is also the president of the student union.

“I myself, and students as well, are nervous to make the transition to online learning. I think because there’s much uncertainty and how quickly the transition to online learning had to happen, that that’s where a lot of the nerves and uncertainties stem from.”

While some students might be nervous about the changes, Carleton says the university hasn’t had much pushback from students who are adjusting to the new normal during the pandemic.

“They’re knowing what the situation is,” he says. “They know that our priority is to keep them safe, so they’ve been very willing to open to look at the new changes we’re bringing forward.”