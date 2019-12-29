HALIFAX -- Smoke and fire might have subsided at a tire recycling facility in Minto, New Brunswick, but the road to recovery for the community could be a long process. New Brunswick's Emergency Management Organization says despite the tire fire being extinguished, health advisories will remain in effect until more testing is done.

On Sunday, it was quiet outside of the TRACC tire recycling facility – a dramatic contrast to when the fire broke out, sending thick black smoke into the city – taking over a week to extinguish.

"The fire is completely out,” says Alternate Waste Management owner, Jacques Mills. “There is a little bit of snow that has landed on it. In most places, it hasn't melted – so the heat is gone out."

On Saturday and Sunday, the final loads of sand were dumped at the recycling facility to smother the fire.

Mills’ waste management facility, which is located next to TRACC, says he and his company have been helping in any way they can.

"We've been working on the fire; we've had trucks on there, my men even worked Christmas day… it was a hard battle," says Mills.

Over a dozen fire departments responded when a report of the fire came into Minto Fire Department around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20. Over a week later, the smoke seems to be cleared; however, New Brunswick’s EMO says an air quality advisory will stay in effect until more testing is done.

Additionally, a water quality advisory remains in place for those using the industrial park water system.

"I'm not on the same water source, and as far as the air, I'm not too worried about it,” says Minto resident Kimberly Thibodeau. “But for the community, the people who are a little closer, it's a little more concerning for them."

While the scene may be clear – the work is far from over.

"I think it's going to be a long process of getting things cleaned up,” says Thibodeau.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick EMO is asking residents to stay away from the site and stay informed concerning health and safety advisories.