HALIFAX -- Monday marked day three for a severe tire fire in Minto, New Brunswick. With no end in sight, it’s become one of the worst fires the province has seen and is splitting the town’s focus between putting an end to the fire – and its long-term environmental impact on the area.

Fortunately, the town’s officials say they have a plan to extinguish the fire.

“The goal, right now, is to pile sand on top of the tires to snuff out the oxygen and put out the flame that way,” says New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization spokesperson, Geoffrey Downey.

However, the impact of the fire is unknown for the time being.

“As soon as the site is turned over from Public Safety to us, we will be going and aggressively doing our assessments and testing for all sorts of chemicals that get released from burning tires,” says New Brunswick Environment Minister, Jeff Carr.

And Public Health is also taking precautionary measures. On Monday, a water warning was added to an air advisory, which was already in place. The warnings include any properties in the industrial park where the fire began, as well as a nearby nursing home and health clinic.

“We want to see if there's any impacts in the water from the fire,” says Regional Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey. “Until we have information to indicate that it's safe, the ‘do not consume’ advisory means that users of that water system will have to use an alternative source of water for cooking and drinking.”

Public Health is trying to perform tests quickly, but because many are on holiday break, there are fewer people able to do the work. The organization says it hopes to determine whether the water table was affected later in the week.

With a population of 2,300, Minto residents have their concerns.

“Water here is bad enough as it is from coal mining,” says Minto resident, Joe Frazee. “And it could ruin it for some people.”

Others say they're concerned about the employer, TRACC Tire Recycling – which employs around 50 people in the area.

“All of the things that have happened around Minto the last few years; for anybody that employs people – it's a big deal,” says Minto resident, Hubert Thompson.

And others say they're worried about what they've been breathing in during the past few days.

“I stay in mostly,” says Minto resident, Donald Meyer. “I’m out today because we just had to come in to get a few things.”

New Brunswick Emergency Measures says it understands residents will be out and about during the holiday season – but are warning them to take precautions.

“It's Christmas season and there's things to do,” says Downey. “They can certainly leave their residence, but what we're asking them to do is not stand around. Maybe now is not the time to be doing any yard work or anything like that.”

Officials say burning tires release a dark and thick smoke containing cyanide, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide. The tires become so hot that it is difficult for them to cool down.

Meanwhile, staff from New Brunswick’s Department of Environment will be testing air, soil and water for a number of chemicals once the site is safe – which no can say for sure when that will be.