Conditions changed for man accused in death of casino manager

Michael Thomas Glaspy was seen leaving the Moncton Courthouse following a brief appearance Friday morning.

The 50-year-old from Riverview, New Brunswick, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 56-year-old Rodney Frenette.

While Friday’s court date brought little developments in the case, it was an emotional day for Frenette’s family.

“Today, four months exactly since my dad has passed is the first time that we had to face him in court and it was difficult,” said Krystel Frenette, Rodney’s daughter.

“I didn’t expect… I knew there was a good chance that he was going to be there… but I didn’t expect the heart wrenching feeling that I had when I turned around.”

RCMP responded to a report of an assault at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, where Frenette worked as a food and beverages manager, around 12:50 a.m. on March 4.

Frenette was transported to hospital with serious injuries where he later died on March 28.

“He was a very good quiet family man, very non-confrontational, and he was a manger in a restaurant, so for the family this is a complete shock,” said Connie Frenette, Rodney’s sister.

“We don’t expect this kind of thing, we don’t expect this kind of violence to occur at a restaurant and so that’s why this is so hard for us to accept.”

Glaspy has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge.

New conditions on Friday were granted to allow him to leave the province to work in British Columbia, instead of Saskatchewan, which was previously approved.

His defence lawyer declined comment to media following court.

“He can freely move to different provinces and make money and my father can not,” said Krystel.

“So that’s one of the most frustrating things about him being able to have his conditions modified to go make money. We feel that it’s hurtful.”

Frenette’s family is also frustrated about the length of time it will take for the case to go to trial.

“We are very disappointed in the choice to have a trial by judge and jury and to have it in the court of Kings Bench mainly because for the family, what this means, is the longest possible outcome,” said Connie.

Glaspy’s next court date is set for Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

“We’re here and we’ll continue to be here to advocate for Rodney because that’s the only thing we have left that we can do for him,” said Connie.

