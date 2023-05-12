Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start 'within weeks'

Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.

The province announced the deal with construction firm Plenary PCL Health on Friday with work expected to begin “within weeks.”

A government news release says the agreement will cover the initial work needed to prepare the site for an acute care tower.

The tower is set to have 216 beds, 16 operating rooms, an intensive care unit and a new emergency department.

The agreement also reportedly includes site surveying, blasting preparation and construction office setup.

Crews will begin by extending the current emergency department, excavating and relocating mechanical and electrical utilities, and creating temporary parking options ahead of the Robie Street parkade demolition.

"We acknowledge there will be some disruption and are working hard with our partners to reduce the impact to patients, health-care workers and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Alex Mitchell, the vice president of Clinical Infrastructure with Nova Scotia Health and Build Nova Scotia, in the release.

“Other projects coincide with this work including the QEII Community Outpatient Centre in Bayers Lake. New facilities like this will help reduce overall traffic to the Halifax Infirmary site as we continue to build better health care for Nova Scotians."

The province says it is spending $254 million on the first phase of the project, with work expected to be completed early next year.

News of the agreement comes after the project was put on hold last October.

The province and Plenary PCL Health decided not to proceed at that time due to economic conditions affecting the construction industry.

The Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre redevelopment project was pegged at $2 billion when it was first announced by the former Liberal government in 2018.

In June 2022, the province said the cost was likely significantly higher because of inflation.

With files from The Canadian Press

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.