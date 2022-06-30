Contract-tendering process for Halifax hospital to continue with one bidder: premier
Contract-tendering process for Halifax hospital to continue with one bidder: premier
The contract-tendering process for a major development of a Halifax hospital will continue despite the fact there is only one bidder left, Nova Scotia's premier said Wednesday.
Tim Houston told reporters that the Halifax Infirmary project remains under "active procurement" after one of two interested parties dropped out.
"The qualified bidders knew the process,' said Houston. "They'll make their decisions as they go through the process, but the province is committed to seeing that process through."
The premier said the government would assess the remaining bid by Plenary PCL Health and determine whether approving it is in the "best interest of Nova Scotians."
The project is the largest part of the estimated $2-billion redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.
That cost estimate, however, dates back to 2018 when the project, which is to be largely funded through a public-private partnership, was first announced by the former Liberal government.
In an email, construction company EllisDon said it withdrew from the project on June 16 because of the "unprecedented cost escalation" and the supply chain and productivity issues affecting the construction industry. "That is exasperated by the size and magnitude of the Halifax Infirmary project," the company said.
EllisDon added that a joint venture involving PCL was discussed at the beginning of the year and was subsequently rejected by the provincial Department of Public Works.
"We fail to understand how continuing on the original procurement model, given the magnitude of this project with today's challenges, is the right decision for the province and the project," the company said.
However, Houston said the company's "opinion" on the procurement process would not change how the province proceeds.
The tendering process was supposed to be concluded this spring, but the Department of Public Works confirmed last week that it was delayed for "several months." That came after the CBC reported on internal documents that outlined a rethink of the project's scope because of anticipated population growth and escalating costs.
NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the government needs to reconsider how to get the tender done in the most fiscally responsible way given EllisDon's withdrawal.
"The bidder that dropped out said this was no longer a process that made sense," said Chender. "I think waiting out this flawed process is not the right way to go."
Liberal legislature member Fred Tilley said there needs to be better public communication around what's happening with the project, but added resetting the process isn't the answer.
"Time is of the essence. This is one of the cornerstones to fix health care," Tilley said.
EllisDon was awarded a $259.4-million contract to design, build, finance and maintain an outpatient centre as part of the redevelopment on the outskirts of Halifax in August 2020. The Department of Public Works has said that project, which is part of the overall redevelopment, remains on budget and on time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Omicron cousin BA.5 predicted to cause nearly 70 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Canada Day
Researchers examining the threat of emerging COVID-19 strains predict Omicron BA.5 will account for nearly 70 per cent of cases in much of the country by Canada Day.
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
Health Canada says baby formula shipments coming, but supply to remain limited during summer
More than a month after Canada reported a shortage of baby formula for allergic infants, Health Canada says supplies will continue to be limited during the summer even with new shipments on the horizon.
Importing dogs from more than 100 countries to be banned in Canada
Animal rescue groups are criticizing a new policy by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will ban the import of dogs from more than 100 countries.
WATCH | Physician expects new COVID-19 variants every few months: 'Whole world is a petri dish'
An emergency room physician in Toronto is warning that COVID-19 variants will continue to 'mutate endlessly' as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are poised to become the dominant strains of the virus.
Quebec group goes to court over Governor General's lack of French
A group of Quebecers is going to court to argue that Mary Simon's appointment as governor general should be invalidated because she isn't fluent in French.
My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports week-over-week uptick in COVID hospitalizations for first time since May
Ontario is reporting a week-over week uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since May.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Ontario's modified G road test to remain in place indefinitely
There's good news for drivers in Ontario who hate parallel parking and don’t currently have G class licence.
Calgary
-
Indigenous advocates call for cancellation of fireworks as city preps for Canada Day
Thousands of Calgarians are ready to ring in Canada’s 155th birthday as festivities are set to be held across the city, but not everyone is calling this a ‘celebration.’
-
WestJet taking steps to cope with 'unpredecented challenge'
Calgary-based WestJet says it is taking a 'very measured' strategy in order to maintain services this summer, which includes a lighter summer travel schedule that the company introduced earlier this year.
-
Art project at Calgary's Peace Bridge aims to cut down on vandalism
City officials are hoping a new display at an iconic Calgary landmark will help prevent a costly issue.
Montreal
-
Compensation questions loom for Air Canada customers with cancelled flights
Consumer rights advocates are demanding Air Canada provide compensation to many of the hundreds of thousands of passengers whose summer flights it cancelled.
-
Two people reported dead following Longueuil fire
Two people have been reported dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec group goes to court over Governor General's lack of French
A group of Quebecers is going to court to argue that Mary Simon's appointment as governor general should be invalidated because she isn't fluent in French.
Edmonton
-
Residents asked to look for weapon used in fatal stabbing
Police are asking the public to help them find a weapon used in a homicide earlier this year.
-
Mom and child escape fire at SW Edmonton home
A mother and her child were not injured after a fire broke out in a southeast Edmonton home on Thursday.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
St. Charles College teacher in Sudbury charged with sexual assault
Sudbury police are releasing few details, but they have charged a 56-year-old male teacher at St. Charles College with sexually assaulting students under the age of 16.
-
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
-
June winner of Sudbury hospital's 50/50 draw takes home $557K
A North Bay woman is the winner of Health Sciences North's 50/50 draw for June.
London
-
'A weight has been lifted off our shoulders': Grand Bend business owners relieved construction phase is over
It’s the first long weekend in weeks without construction and traffic delays along the main strip in Grand Bend.
-
Two local hospitals close emergency room this long weekend
It’s not the kind of news folks in Clinton, wanted to hear. Their community’s emergency room will be unavailable for the entire Canada Day long weekend.
-
Sorry— not sorry? School board motion to apologize to rural leaders dies behind closed doors
“By any stretch what happened, under the municipal act, was illegal, poor governance, no accountability,” the Deputy Mayor of Thames Centre Kelly Elliott says about a decision earlier this week by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).
Winnipeg
-
AMC working to remove Arlen Dumas after probe found his conduct amounted to 'workplace sexual harassment'
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is working to remove Arlen Dumas as Grand Chief of the organization.
-
Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
-
Ottawa
-
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Ottawa will be a 'safe environment' on Canada Day, police chief promises
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called "motor vehicle control zone", as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
-
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
Saskatoon
-
Video shows kayaker paddling away from brewing Sask. tornado
A video captured by a Saskatchewan man shows a kayaker paddling away from a developing tornado.
-
Sask. government reports strong finances for 2021-22 fiscal year
While total revenue increased for the province, drought conditions and COVID-19 increased some expenses according to the government’s public accounts report.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maroon 5 cancels tour stop in Saskatoon
Ticket holders for the Maroon 5 concert, originally planned to take place Aug 6. at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon were treated to a cancellation message this afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver laser clinic's dedication bench in Stanley Park prompts online debate
Dedication benches are a familiar sight for visitors in Vancouver's parks, with plaques that most often pay touching tribute to a lost loved one – but the space is also available to companies and organizations willing to make a large enough donation to the city.
-
Horseshoe Bay ferry lineup nears Hwy. 99 on hectic day of sailing cancellations
Many ferry passengers faced massive lineups and hours-long delays heading into the Canada Day long weekend after mechanical problems forced the Queen of Alberni out of service.
-
Details of decapitation case, including adopted persona, body in suitcase, rehashed in B.C. court
A man convicted of the gruesome murder of his roommate more than a decade ago was back in a British Columbia court recently, trying to argue he is not criminally responsible for the death.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maroon 5 cancels tour stop in Saskatoon
Ticket holders for the Maroon 5 concert, originally planned to take place Aug 6. at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon were treated to a cancellation message this afternoon.
-
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan's final weekly update
Three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of June 19-25 as the province now moves from weekly updates to monthly ones.
-
Sask. government reports strong finances for 2021-22 fiscal year
While total revenue increased for the province, drought conditions and COVID-19 increased some expenses according to the government’s public accounts report.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT | Saanich police to provide live update on bank shooting
Saanich police will hold another update on a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two suspects dead and six officers with gunshot wounds.
-
BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of busy Canada Day weekend
BC Ferries is cancelling several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?