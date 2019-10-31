FREDERICTON -- You can now buy beer in New Brunswick grocery stores, but the Atlantic Convenience Stores Association says its members are being short-changed by the move.

As of Thursday, about 66 grocery stores across the province began selling domestic beer, some craft beer and popular imports.

NB Liquor announced the rollout in June.

Association president Mike Hammoud says while his group supports the expanded retailing of alcohol, the decision by NB Liquor creates an unfair advantage that will hurt convenience stores.

He says the association has been calling for expanded beer and wine sales in convenience stores for more than 10 years.

The addition of beer to grocery stores follows the introduction of wine and cider products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.