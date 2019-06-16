

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Correctional Service Canada says a convicted murderer and accomplice to one of New Brunswick's most notorious killers has died.

A CSC spokesperson says Scott Michael Curtis, 52, died of "apparent natural causes" on June 7 following an illness, while serving a second-degree murder sentence for the 1986 killing of shopkeeper John Glendenning.

Curtis was 19 when he was an accomplice to Allan Legere in Glendenning's gruesome slaying.

Legere escaped from prison in 1989 and committed four more grisly murders in New Brunswick before he was recaptured by the RCMP seven months later. He became known as the Monster of the Miramichi.

Curtis and Todd William Matchett both pleaded guilty in Glendenning's death and were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Curtis was eventually granted parole, though CSC says it could only confirm that he was "under CSC's jurisdiction at the time of his death."

A spokesperson was unable to confirm what illness Curtis succumbed to, citing privacy laws.