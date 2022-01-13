Couple speaks out after their dog shot and killed in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County

A Nova Scotia couple is speaking out after their dog was shot and killed last week in Guysborough County.

Macy Delorey and Michael Rose say their family dog, Buster, was shot Jan. 7 in the community of Marie Joseph.

The couple says they were out of town that evening and learned of the shooting from a neighbour.

RCMP confirmed the dog was outside when it was shot and they received a report the next day.

The couple says it's been a very difficult week for their family.

“It plays a big impact on us, but even worse on our kids,” said Rose.

“Trying to get them to understand why he's not coming back. My oldest still asks where he is and when he's coming home or why he died,” said Delorey.

No charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

Anyone who was in the area of Hwy. 7 or Bakers Road, or who heard gunshots between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday night, is asked to contact Guysborough County District RCMP 902-522-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.