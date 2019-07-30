

CTV Atlantic





More than 10 months after the election, a court case challenging the outcome in one New Brunswick riding has heard final arguments about alleged voter irregularities.

Conservative candidate Barry Ogden says his long quest for answers has already been worthwhile.

"We're going into 11 months," Ogden says. "For me, it's been 20 months with the nomination and election. It's been a long procedure, but I think everybody has to trust the voting system."

That trust is on trial.

Ogden is alleging dozens of voting irregularities in Saint John Harbour, including double voting, impersonation, along with a lack on documentation and voting records.

Ogden's lawyer, Matthew Etson, argued in court Tuesday that "electoral procedures were not followed in a manner that may have altered the outcome of the election."

The outcome was the closest in New Brunswick's September 2018 provincial election.

A judicial recount found Saint John Harbour was won by Liberal Gerry Lowe by just 10 votes.

But, if there were procedural mistakes on voting day, Lowe's lawyer, Thomas O'Neil, argues in a written brief that "the failure to follow such procedures were merely clerical errors and had no impact on the election in Saint John Harbour."

Lowe says he's convinced there were problems with some of the workers hired by Elections New Brunswick for voting day.

"The evidence we've listened to over the past nine months, you know they're here every four years, they're different people, they're not trained properly and they go in and do a job and it's all over at seven o'clock and that is where the mistakes lie," Lowe said.

Justice Hugh McLellan wondered aloud why Progressive Conservative party workers at the polls didn't intervene when they saw problems at the polling station.

"Why weren't these alleged improper voters challenged by the scrutineers on behalf of your candidate?" he asked Ogden's lawyer.

Justice McLellan has a lot to consider.

In addition to all the evidence and the lawyers' final arguments, there was a stack of documents on his desk more than a foot thick.

There's a lot at stake with the outcome; his decision could send voters in Saint John Harbour back to the polls.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron.