HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick high school will be closed to students for the rest of this week after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the school.

Southern Victoria High School, located in Perth-Andover, N.B., will be making a quick transition to a full ‘learning from home day’ on Thursday and Friday, after an individual associated with the school was tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to students and families late Wednesday night, David McTimoney, superintendent of New Brunswick’s Anglophone West School District, confirmed the case.

McTimoney says contact tracing by Public Health has begun. If a student is not contacted by Public Health, then they can continue with regular activities.

According to McTimoney, this was the last week of school prior to the Christmas break, and classes are scheduled to resume in person on Monday, Jan. 4. Students can expect to hear more from the school about 'learning from home' on Thursday.

The closure comes the day after five new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), including two involving people 19 and under.

As of Thursday, 16 of New Brunswick’s 51 active cases were identified in the Fredericton region.