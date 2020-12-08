HALIFAX -- One of New Brunswick’s largest high schools will be closed to students on Tuesday, after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the school.

Fredericton High School will be making a quick transition to a full ‘learning from home day’ on Tuesday after an individual associated with the school has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In an email sent to students and families late Monday night, David McTimoney, superintendent of the New Brunswick’s Anglophone West School District confirmed the case.

McTimoney says contact tracing by Public Health began Monday night. If a student is not contacted by Public Health, then they can continue with regular activities.

It is expected that in-person classes will resume on Wednesday for students with a last name beginning with the letters A-L.

The Fredericton region returned to the Yellow alert level effective Monday. As of Monday, there are 13 active cases confirmed in the region.