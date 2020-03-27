COVID-19: N.S. announces measures to help businesses, seniors, vulnerable citizens
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 7:56PM ADT Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 8:00PM ADT
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces new measures to help citizens affected by COVID-19 during a news conference in Halifax on March 27, 2020.
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has announced new measures to help businesses, seniors and vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following measures were announced Friday:
Businesses
- Retail and commercial landlords are encouraged to defer lease payments for the next three months for businesses forced to close due to the public health order.
- Landlords that grant such businesses a three-month deferral and register by April 3 will be able to claim losses of up to $5,000 per month, if the renting business does not continue operating.
- Landlords are not permitted to change locks or seize the property of businesses that cannot pay rent, if the business closed due to the COVID-19 public health orders.
Restaurants
- Restaurants will be allowed to include alcoholic beverages with takeout and delivery orders, as long as the alcohol cost is not more than three times the value of food ordered.
- This is effective as of March 30.
Veterinarians
- An amendment to Dr. Robert Strang's health protection order allows veterinarians to provide virtual care, prescription refills and in-patient urgent or emergency services.
iPads and phones to help citizens connect.
- 800 iPads will be distributed to long-term care homes across the province so residents can connect with family and friends.
- The tablets will start arriving at facilities in April.
- 100 phones and calling plans will be provided for vulnerable clients of the Department of Community Services, who have no other means of communication and who may be self-isolated and alone.
Women, children and vulnerable Nova Scotians
- $200,000 to support transition houses and other organizations that serve vulnerable women and children.
- $55,000 to support 12 smaller community food banks.
- The hours of the toll-free line for income assistance supports will be extended, including weekends.
The province announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 90.