HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has announced new measures to help businesses, seniors and vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following measures were announced Friday:

Businesses

Retail and commercial landlords are encouraged to defer lease payments for the next three months for businesses forced to close due to the public health order.

Landlords that grant such businesses a three-month deferral and register by April 3 will be able to claim losses of up to $5,000 per month, if the renting business does not continue operating.

Landlords are not permitted to change locks or seize the property of businesses that cannot pay rent, if the business closed due to the COVID-19 public health orders.

Restaurants

Restaurants will be allowed to include alcoholic beverages with takeout and delivery orders, as long as the alcohol cost is not more than three times the value of food ordered.

This is effective as of March 30.

Veterinarians

An amendment to Dr. Robert Strang's health protection order allows veterinarians to provide virtual care, prescription refills and in-patient urgent or emergency services.

iPads and phones to help citizens connect.

800 iPads will be distributed to long-term care homes across the province so residents can connect with family and friends.

The tablets will start arriving at facilities in April.

100 phones and calling plans will be provided for vulnerable clients of the Department of Community Services, who have no other means of communication and who may be self-isolated and alone.

Women, children and vulnerable Nova Scotians

$200,000 to support transition houses and other organizations that serve vulnerable women and children.

$55,000 to support 12 smaller community food banks.

The hours of the toll-free line for income assistance supports will be extended, including weekends.

The province announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 90.