N.S. confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases; total at 90
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 1:40PM ADT Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 1:45PM ADT
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil provides an update on COVID-19 during a news conference in Halifax on March 26, 2020.
HALIFAX -- There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 90.
The provincial government says most of the cases are connected to travel or a previously-confirmed case of COVID-19.
The province says the latest cases are not connected to a St. Patrick’s Day event in Lake Echo, N.S., on March 14.
Everyone who attended that event is being contacted by Public Health and will be tested for COVID-19.
This is a developing story. More to come.