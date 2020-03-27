HALIFAX -- There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 90.

The provincial government says most of the cases are connected to travel or a previously-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The province says the latest cases are not connected to a St. Patrick’s Day event in Lake Echo, N.S., on March 14.

Everyone who attended that event is being contacted by Public Health and will be tested for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. More to come.