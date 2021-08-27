HALIFAX -- Crew members on a container ship anchored just outside of the Halifax Harbour have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ship, named Zim Yokohama, has been sitting off Chebucto Head in Nova Scotia for roughly two weeks after crew members tested positive for the virus.

“Once you have a positive test, a certain amount of time has to pass between positive test and negative tests,” said Farguson. “This is to just to make sure everybody on board is safe and it doesn't become a risk to the local population. Once the clearing is given from the Public Health Agency of Canada, that vessel will be allowed to come and discharge cargo, and then carry on its way."

CTV reached out to Transport Canada and Health Canada for any information on the health and well-being of the crew. So far, there has been no official response from either organization.