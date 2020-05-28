HALIFAX -- With hot and sticky weather throughout the Maritimes on Wednesday, many traditional places people go to cool off aren’t available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moncton had the hottest temperatures on Wednesday with a high of 20 degrees, and a humidex in the mid 30’s. For some, these high temperatures are a health concern.

“When the humidex hits 35, 36, I have a lot of health problems so, that bothers me a little bit,” said Andre Poirier.

“I typically try to stay in the shade, stay low and take my time, if it gets too hot, if I’m walking, but I just enjoy hanging out outside in the warm weather."

Greater Moncton YMCA CEO, Zane Korytko says, temperatures like these are when they tend to see a high volume of people entering their facility. With the province planning to further ease some of the COVID-19 restrictions, Korytko hopes that can change soon.

“When it gets to a certain temperature outside, when it get to 25 with a high humidity, that’s when you have to be very, very careful about hydrating,” said Korytko.

“Coming into an air-conditioned facility where it’s 18 degrees, ample water and you can take a break whenever you want, that’s an ideal location to exercise.”

City owned pools and splash pads will remain closed. They typically open at the end of June, once school is out. They hope to make that this year’s target date as well.

“We would love to have all of our facilities, parks, structures, you name it, open because of the hot weather. We’re probably not used to having warm weather at this time of year,” said Isabelle Leblanc, with the City of Moncton.

The City of Moncton says if everything goes smoothly and they are able to open the city’s pools and splash pads early, they plan to, with clear guidelines from the province on how to do so safely.