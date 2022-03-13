Crews repair power outages in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia after windy storm

HALIFAX -

Newfoundland power crews were continuing to restore electricity Sunday evening to almost 1,200 customers after a strong wind and rain storm swept across the Atlantic region over the weekend.

The website for Newfoundland Power estimated at 4 p.m. local time that there were 1065 outages in the Gander area of northeastern Newfoundland and another 108 outages in the Traytown area, about 70 kilometres to the east of Gander.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Power reported on Sunday afternoon that its crews have repaired the majority of the outages in the province caused by the storm.

As of 3:30 p.m. local time the utility was reporting 60 outages affecting about 450 customers from Shelburne in the southeast of the province to eastern Cape Breton between St. Peter's and Sydney.

Earlier in the day there were about 4,500 customers without power in Nova Scotia.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, a separate company from Newfoundland Power, reported power in its areas was mostly restored on Sunday morning, but crews were still working on an outage in Rigolet, in Labrador.

In addition, Jill Laing, a spokeswoman for Eastlink, said there was an internet service outage on the island and that repair crews were working on the problem. However, she said the outage wasn't related to the weather, but rather due "to damage to a pole and fibre lines by a third party contractor."

Meanwhile, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were spared any major outages as the storm system crossed the region overnight.

Wind warnings issued by Environment Canada remained in effect for Cape Breton, the western half of P.E.I., and most of Newfoundland and Labrador through the afternoon.

The federal agency forecast maximum gusts of up 90 kilometres an hour in Cape Breton and P.E.I., and even more powerful winds of 100 to 120 kilometres an hour for Newfoundland and along the coast of Labrador.

The high winds were expected to persist into the early evening, bringing with them below freezing temperatures that could result in a mix of rain and snow in some areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.