Crews responding to fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business; air quality warning issued

Police and firefighters are responding to a fire at Dartmouth Metals, a scrap metal business in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says they’re assisting with the fire in the backyard of the business on Dawn Drive in the Burnside Industrial Park.

Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Dartmouth metals is on fire Akerley is closed going east pic.twitter.com/rM53zerhUZ — Jim kvammen (@CTVJimKvammen) May 20, 2022

The emergency alert system was utilized around 1:20 p.m. to warn residents about air quality in the area due to the fire.

They say residents and businesses close to the fire should shut all windows and doors, turn off air exchangers and stay inside until air quality improves, roughly in three to six hours.

Akerley Boulevard is closed to traffic between Mosher Drive and Windmill Road. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

CTV News has reached out to Halifax Fire for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.