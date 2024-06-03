Trial for man accused of shooting N.B. teacher adjourned

The trial for a man accused of shooting a teacher outside a New Brunswick high school in an attempted robbery three years ago continued in Moncton on Monday.

Janson Bryan Baker sat and watched from the prisoner's box as four Crown witnesses testified during the sixth day of the trial at the Moncton Law Courts.

Baker is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, in the shooting of a Riverview High School teacher on Jan. 5, 2021.

Baker has admitted to shooting the teacher, but his lawyer Alex Pate told CTV News he plans to present evidence Baker’s level of intoxication was such that he didn’t have the ability to form the intent to commit a crime.

According to an agreed statement of facts between the Crown and the defence, Baker shot Christopher Leger outside the school with a sawed off 12-gauge shotgun shortly after 5 p.m.

He was the driver and sole occupant of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when he approached Leger and Joshua Hebb and threatened them both.

The gun was pointed at both teachers and was discharged in their direction.

Pellets from the shotgun hit Leger in the face and shoulder and back area.

The next day, the Amherst Police Department located Baker's vehicle at a body shop in Amherst, N.S., and he was arrested outside a nearby residence on Eddy Street.

Monday morning, the Crown called three members of the Amherst Police Department who testified about Baker's arrest on Jan. 6.

Baker and another man were involved in an altercation on the front lawn when both men were arrested.

The building had been under police surveillance.

Sgt. Jason Galloway testified he arrested Baker at gunpoint, but said he "was very easy to deal with" and did not resist at all.

The shotgun was discovered in a duffle bag inside the home.

In the afternoon, the Crown called a forensic firearms expert with the RCMP.

Joseph Prendergast gave detailed information about the shotgun during his testimony via video conference from Surrey, B.C.

At the end of the day, Pate told the judge he needed more time and is seeking an expert in forensic psychology to testify.

Justice Richard Petrie granted an adjournment.

"This is not a great outcome," said Petrie.

All parties, including Baker, will meet via a pre-trial conference call on July 5 to decide when the trial will resume.

