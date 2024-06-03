'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged

Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, police and fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on McGrath’s Cove Road around 6 a.m. They found a home and two outbuildings on fire.

Fire crews extinguished the flames. No one was home at the time, but the three buildings were destroyed and three vehicles on the property were damaged.

“Investigators with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal have deemed the fire to be suspicious,” the release says.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police 902-420-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

