'Not worth the risk': Truro police say train hit car after man tried to drive around safety arms

Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.

Truro Police Service and Truro Fire Service responded to the scene at the East Prince Street CN Rail crossing just before 10 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car tried to go around the railway safety arms that were deployed with flashing red lights and audible signal.

“The vehicle then became stuck on the tracks and fortunately for all involved, the vehicle’s occupants exited the vehicle prior to it being struck by the freight train,” reads a post on the Truro Police Service’s Facebook page.

Police say no one was injured.

“It should go without saying that vehicles must stop at railway crossings when the safety barricades are down and warning lights flashing,” the post continues. “It’s not worth the risk.”

Police say the 41-year-old man who was driving the car has been charged with failing to stop at a railway crossing. He will appear in court at a later date.

