

CTV Atlantic





CTV Atlantic sent Cindy Day off with well wishes for her final show and weather forecast the Friday before Christmas.

Cindy has been CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist on CTV News at 5, CTV News at 6 and the Late News at 11:30 p.m., for ten years. Best known for her comprehensive on-camera forecasts, Cindy has been working in weather on and off-camera for close to 25 years.

She joined CTV in September 2007 and became a key member of the CTV Atlantic family.

Anchor and executive producer of CTV News at Six, Steve Murphy writes:

“Her fondness for the Montreal Canadians is second only to her passion for weather, the science and the lore. Her dedication to forecasting is an around-the-clock pursuit and her reputation for accuracy is uncanny.”

“You also know that she grew up on a dairy farm, at her grandma's knee - and that she is a Maritimer by choice.”

“She joined our team here a decade ago, after many years working for competition and if it happens in the sky - she knows why. She had spoken to literally thousands of school kids about meteorology and has been a strong advocate for women in the sciences. She is a consummate professional.”

“What you might not know about Cindy is that she is a tireless supporter of good causes and charities - too numerous to mention. Sometimes it's as a fairy princess, other times as an elegant and eloquent emcee or host. She does all of this as a volunteer. She does it with grace and humour. She is similarly generous as a friend and colleague.”

“Cindy is truly, a woman of all seasons and so tonight, as she begins a new season in her own life, we take a moment to thank her for all she has done in the past decade -- on both sides of the camera. We will miss her, but we wish her well.”

“We forecast many sunny days ahead.”