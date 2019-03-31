

CTV Atlantic





CTV Atlantic was honoured with four awards Saturday night at the annual Radio Television Digital News Association Awards Gala.

The East Region Radio Television Digital News Association Awards of Excellence recognize the best in radio, television and online journalism produced in 2018.

The four awards won by CTV Atlantic are:

Bert Cannings Award for Top TV Newscast for ‘Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City’, for coverage of the Irving Oil refinery explosion in Saint John, N.B on October 8, 2018.

Gord Sinclair Award for Live Special Events for ‘Decision Deadlock, Who’s your Premier?’, for live coverage of the 2018 New Brunswick provincial election on September 24, 2018.

Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage for ‘High Water, The River on Our Doorstep’, for the ongoing coverage of the New Brunswick floods in Spring of 2018.

Trina McQueen Award for Top TV New Information Program for ‘Raising Questions, No Harm Intended’ for Laura Lyall's October 23rd report about the controversy surrounding the flying of a straight pride flag in Chipman, N.B.

These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the RTDNA National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala, held May 10-11 in Toronto.