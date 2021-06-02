Grilled Salmon Ingredients:

1 fresh Atlantic farmed salmon

2 tbsp olive oil

1 whole lemon, zested and juiced

Sea salt and ground black pepper, to season

Directions:

Place the whole salmon on a cookie sheet. Rub olive oil over filet. Cover the salmon with lemon zest. Season with sea salt and cracked pepper. Let sit for 20 minutes. Pre-heat BBQ to medium high. Wipe your grill with a canola oil to pre-season grill. Place the filet on the grill on a 45° angle and grill for 4 minutes. With a metal spatula, pick up the filet and turn 45° angle. Grill for an additional 4 minutes. Flip filet over to skin side and reduce the heat by half. Remove the filet when it starts to flake apart. Place filet on a platter and let rest for five minutes. Serve with dill chimichurri on the side.

Dill Chimichurri Ingredients:

½ cup of olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, peeled

½ cup parsley, finely chopped

2 small red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

¾ teaspoon chopped dill

1 tsp of coarse sea salt

Cracked black pepper to taste

Directions:

In a blender, add oil, vinegar, parsley, dill, chillies, and garlic. Blitz until puréed together Season with salt and pepper Let sit for 30 minutes to let the flavours melt together

This segment is part of our Tides and Tables series, which can be found at tidesandtables.ca.