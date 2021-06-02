Advertisement
Grilled Salmon with Dill Chimichurri Recipe
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 6:09PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, June 2, 2021 6:12PM ADT
Grilled Salmon Ingredients:
- 1 fresh Atlantic farmed salmon
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 whole lemon, zested and juiced
- Sea salt and ground black pepper, to season
Directions:
- Place the whole salmon on a cookie sheet.
- Rub olive oil over filet.
- Cover the salmon with lemon zest.
- Season with sea salt and cracked pepper.
- Let sit for 20 minutes.
- Pre-heat BBQ to medium high.
- Wipe your grill with a canola oil to pre-season grill.
- Place the filet on the grill on a 45° angle and grill for 4 minutes.
- With a metal spatula, pick up the filet and turn 45° angle. Grill for an additional 4 minutes.
- Flip filet over to skin side and reduce the heat by half.
- Remove the filet when it starts to flake apart.
- Place filet on a platter and let rest for five minutes.
- Serve with dill chimichurri on the side.
Dill Chimichurri Ingredients:
- ½ cup of olive oil
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled
- ½ cup parsley, finely chopped
- 2 small red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped
- ¾ teaspoon chopped dill
- 1 tsp of coarse sea salt
- Cracked black pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a blender, add oil, vinegar, parsley, dill, chillies, and garlic.
- Blitz until puréed together
- Season with salt and pepper
- Let sit for 30 minutes to let the flavours melt together
This segment is part of our Tides and Tables series, which can be found at tidesandtables.ca.