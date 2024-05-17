Laura Lee Langley named new president of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

A former high-profile Nova Scotia civil servant has been appointed as head of a well-known federal agency.

In a short announcement on the Prime Minister’s website late Friday evening, Justin Trudeau announced Laura Lee Langley as the new president of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The announcement comes just two days after the Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Langley’s retirement after 27 years with the province.

“Laura Lee is an institution in the Nova Scotia government who is well respected by all who have worked with her,” said Houston in the release.

“She distinguished herself with her tireless dedication to our province and all Nova Scotians. I believe I speak for many when I say that we greatly appreciate everything she has done. I thank her for her exemplary service.”

Langley began her career as a journalist in the 80s, where she worked in both radio and television as a reporter, anchor, and producer. She later transitioned into public relations, and joined the government.

Langley has served under eight premiers, spending 20 years as associate deputy minister, then deputy minister.

She is the longest serving clerk in the Executive Council in Canada, serving a total of eight years under three premiers.