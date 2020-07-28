Advertisement
Cube van extensively damaged in early morning fire in Saint John parking lot
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 11:06AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 11:11AM ADT
Saint John police say a cube van was on fire in a parking lot early Tuesday morning. Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the van was extensively damaged. (FILE)
HALIFAX -- Saint John police responded to a vehicle fire on Germain Street at 3:30 on Tuesday morning.
A cube van was on fire in a parking lot.
Police say firefighters extinguished the flames, but the van was extensively damaged.
No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.