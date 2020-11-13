HALIFAX -- A 52-year-old man is dead after being struck by a transport truck while riding his bicycle Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., Saint John Police responded to the intersection of Bayside Drive and Thorne Avenue in Saint John, N.B.

The 52-year-old cyclist was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

No other details of the victim have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.