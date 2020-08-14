HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 500-block of Portland Street, and the Dartmouth General Hospital has been placed under lockdown.

Police say at 9 p.m. Friday, they received a report of possible gun shots in the 500-block of Portland Street.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed a shooting had taken place. Police are asking the public to avoid that area as they investigate.

At 9:29 p.m., the Dartmouth General Hospital reported an adult male arrived with gun shot wounds. The hospital has been placed in lockdown and officers are on scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, more to come.