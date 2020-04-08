HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating after a stolen vehicle was crashed into a tree Wednesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police observed a blue Honda Civic driving on North Street without lights on. When officers turned around the vehicle took off at high-speeds.

The vehicle was found crashed into a tree near Almon Street and Connolly Street. The driver fled on foot.

The suspect-- a 22-year-old man from Dartmouth -- was later located returning to the scene.

The man sustained minor injuries and faces charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and breach of probation.

The suspect remains in custody until his court appearance.