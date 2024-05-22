ATLANTIC
    • Police dog, officer find missing 4-year-old in N.B. woods

    Cpl. Annick Theriault and her police service dog Reba are pictured. (Source: RCMP) Cpl. Annick Theriault and her police service dog Reba are pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    An RCMP officer and her service dog found a missing four-year-old boy in the area of Memramcook, N.B., Monday evening.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of the missing boy around 5 p.m. They learned he may have opened the door at his home and wandered away.

    Just after 6 p.m. Cpl. Annick Theriault and her service dog Reba found the boy safe and sound near the residence.

    "This incident is a perfect example of how vital our police dogs are in situations like this when we need to locate someone quickly to ensure their safety,” said Sgt. Eric Hanson with the Sackville RCMP in the release.

