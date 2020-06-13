HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 51-year-old Dartmouth man in relation to two recent armed robberies of Dartmouth gas stations.

Police say on May 30 at 4:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving Circle K gas station located at 10 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth. A man entered the store, threatened a female staff member with a knife and demanded money. He left with an amount of money and fled on foot. The employee was not injured.

On June 2, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police received a report of a robbery at the Petro Canada station located at 240 Victoria Road, Dartmouth. A man entered the store, threatened a female staff member with a knife and demanded money. He left with an amount of money, leaving the knife behind, and fleeing on foot toward Albro Lake Road. The employee was not injured.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on June 12, police arrested 51-year-old Roy Edwin Hawes of Dartmouth at a residence on Barrington St. in Halifax.

Hawes has been charged with two counts of robbery, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court next week.