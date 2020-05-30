HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:41 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K location at 10 Highfield Park Drive.

Police say a man entered the gas station and produced a bread knife and threatened a female employee. Police say the man told the employee to empty the money in the cashier till and give it to him, or he would kill her.

Police say the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and stuffed the money into his pants pocket. Police add he was last seen leaving on foot and ran west on Highfield Park Drive.

The female employee, as well as an off-duty female employee who was also in the store, were not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-forties, five-foot-ten with a medium build and white facial hair. He is described as wearing a ball cap with a dark rim, a baggy beige quarter-inch zipper hooded jacket with the hood pulled over the ball cap, baggy blue pants with a white stripe on the sides and two stripes around the ankle, as well as white sneakers.

A police service dog was also on scene and began a track, locating some of the suspect’s clothing.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information concerning the robbery or the identity of the suspect to contact them at 902-490-5016, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).