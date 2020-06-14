HALIFAX -- A 30-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after several vehicles were set on fire outside of a Dartmouth used car dealership early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of vehicles on fire outside a business in the 200 block of Wyse Road approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Halifax Fire and Emergency attended and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Two burnt SUV's could be seen outside of Hayden Auto, located at 215 Wyse Road on Saturday afternoon.

Later on Sunday morning, police arrested a 30-year-old Dartmouth man in connection to the fires.

He has since been released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of arson, mischief/property damage, and breach of previously imposed conditions.