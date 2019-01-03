

CTV Atlantic





A 77-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after he barricaded himself inside his apartment Thursday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an apartment building on Alderney Drive around 6:42 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had been causing a disturbance.

When police tried to speak to the man, they say he refused to open the door to his apartment, and indicated he was armed with a knife.

Crisis negotiators also attended the scene and police were asking people to avoid the area Thursday evening.

The man was arrested around 10 p.m. and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Alvin Jacob Spjuth is facing charges of uttering threats and breach of an undertaking. He is due in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.