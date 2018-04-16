

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth man will spend life in prison after being found guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of a pizza delivery man in 2010.

Randy Desmond Riley is one of two people charged in the death of 27-year-old Donald Chad Smith.

Riley was on trial for first degree murder.

The 12 member jury found him guilty on the lesser charge, after deliberating since Thursday evening.

“We’re thrilled that they were so considered in their decision making,” says Crown Attorney Melanie Perry, “and they took the time they needed to come to an appropriate verdict.”

Sentencing will be scheduled at a hearing on May 10.

Riley was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.