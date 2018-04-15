

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia jury remained locked away, deliberating a verdict in the trial of Randy Desmond Riley Sunday.

Riley stands accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver back in 2010.

Riley has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Chad Smith.

Another man has already been found guilty in the case, but the jury has been grappling with serious questions in Riley’s trial.

Charges against Riley weren't laid until 2013 and he has been in custody since then.

His aunt Betty Drummond says it’s been a trying time for his friends and family.

“It has been extremely difficult, excruciating,” says Drummond. “There have been a lot of prayers and that's what sustaining us…the fact that as a family, we are together with this and I’ve spoken to Randy, no matter the outcome, our love for him and our belief in his innocence will never waiver.”

Last week, a new piece of testimony came to light when Nathan Johnson, a crown witness, took the stand and confessed to the crime. He'd already been convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Riley is still on trial for the same charge and his family and friends maintain a steadfast belief in his innocence.

“Randy sent me a note today to be read to the family and he wants us to be strong no matter the outcome. He needed his story to be told, and he said, and I’m paraphrasing, that he wanted his family to know from the evidence, that he's innocent,” Drummond says. “What else can I say? He believes in his innocence, and we believe even more.”

The jury has been deliberating since Thursday evening.

Sunday, they asked to re-listen to a two-hour piece of testimony before being released to continue their deliberations.

