HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth, N.S., man and woman in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 16, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Byron Crescent and Roleika Drive in Dartmouth in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized a quantity of cocaine and money. A 56-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police then conducted a search warrant at a residence on Micmac Drive in Dartmouth. Officers seized a firearm and a quantity of money. A 29-year-old Dartmouth woman was arrested at the scene without incident.

The 56-year-old man is facing one count each of:

Possession of drugs (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of firearms contrary to an order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm – no licence/certificate

Storage of firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

The 29-year-old woman is facing one count each of:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm – no licence/certificate

Storage of firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

Both were released to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.