Day 5 of Nova Scotia election campaign: announcements on taxes, housing, and health

Taxes, health care and housing are today's topics on the election campaign for Nova Scotia's three main parties.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill will be at his party's headquarters in Halifax to present a "plan to lower taxes."

In February, Churchill said that if elected, a Liberal government would drop two percentage points off the provincial portion of the HST on all goods and services.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender will hold a news conference in the Halifax area on housing.

And Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., for a health-related announcement.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent. Election day is Nov. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

