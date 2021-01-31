ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The steady roll-out of policy announcements from party leaders hoping to win over Newfoundland and Labrador voters slowed slightly this weekend, as candidates head into a week of debates.

On Saturday, Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey promised to create an incubator aimed at driving social innovation in the community sector.

NDP spokeswoman Jean Graham says party leader Alison Coffin will make a policy announcement Sunday.

Otherwise, leaders -- like Ches Crosbie of the Progressive Conservatives -- are spending the weekend knocking on doors, holding public meet and greets and prepping for the upcoming debates.

The campaign leading up to the Feb. 13 vote is already halfway done, but none of the parties have yet released policy platforms.

The province is facing staggering financial challenges, with a $1.84-billion deficit on the books and a $16.4-billion net debt -- the highest per capita in the country.

The parties' plans to correct course are sure to come up next week as the province's teacher's association, the federation of labour and the St. John's Status of Women Council, among others, all have scheduled debates.

