

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Canada's defence minister says if the impact of climate change disasters ranging from floods to fires worsens, he may have to re-evaluate the numbers of Canadian Forces personnel available to respond.

Harjit Sajjan says there has been a growing demand for personnel to help with events such as flooding of the Saint John River in New Brunswick, along with thousands of people facing evacuations in Quebec.

He also noted the forest fires that swept through parts of Western Canada last year required military help.

The minister spoke while visiting Randolph Island in the Saint John area, where waters from the river rose during heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Officials in New Brunswick are urging patience as floodwaters recede in some regions, saying there's a long way to go before the response can become a recovery effort.

Heavy rain caused the river level to rise slightly in Fredericton on Saturday night, but the forecast is for it to fall below flood stage by Thursday.

Sajjan made his remarks standing on the Greenhead Road in Saint John. Behind him, the Saint John River had flooded the road leading onto the subdivision on Randolph Island.

He said the military has already been increasing its reserves to cope with climate change fallout.

However, with the combat training centre in Gagetown, N.B., facing other commitments, the response to disasters could require additional personnel, the minister told reporters.

"With the impact of climate change, if we see that it's getting even worse, we'll do a re-evaluation of the numbers that we have," he said.

"We're growing the military to make sure we have the right numbers for our domestic response and to sustain international response as well."

The minister said that climate change has been a security threat for some time, and the Defence Department "looks at climate security challenges around the world," adding, "It is real."

-- Files from Michael Tutton in Halifax.