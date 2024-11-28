Dermo disease found in Nova Scotia oysters for the first time

A troublesome parasite that is rare to Canada has now been confirmed in oysters in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says oyster samples collected in Merigomish, N.S., have tested positive for dermo – also known as Perkinsosis.

The agency says this is the first case of dermo in Nova Scotia, and the second confirmed case in Canada. The first case was confirmed in New Brunswick last week, in oyster samples collected along the east coast of the province.

The parasite poses no risk to human health or food safety, according to the CFIA. However, it can cause increased oyster mortality and decreased growth rates.

In order to limit the spread of the disease, the CFIA, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the Nova Scotia Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture are working with stakeholders, provincial partners, and Indigenous communities to monitor the situation.

Testing of the oysters also continues in order to gain insight into the presence of dermo in the area.

At this time, the CFIA says the response measures include:

applying movement controls to oysters in the Merigomish area

further investigating the potential source of the detection

engaging scientists, producers and harvesters to continue to monitor mollusc health, including notifying CFIA, or the province of sick oysters, or when decreased rates of growth or increased mortalities are observed

ensuring that information regarding detection and movement control information is available to producers

