HALIFAX -- As the cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Nova Scotia, one long-term care home has been especially hard-hit by the virus.

It was a devastating weekend for many families with loved ones at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, where seven residents died from complications related to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia announced six new deaths connected to COVID-19. Five of those deaths were at Northwood.

On Sunday, the province reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, both of which occurred at Northwood.

While no new deaths were reported at Northwood -- or in the province -- on Monday, the facility remains at the centre of a devastating outbreak of the virus.

As of Monday, the facility had confirmed a total of 250 cases involving 179 residents and 71 staff members.

Of the province’s 24 COVID-19 deaths, 18 have occurred at Northwood -- including the death of resident James Douglas Rosborough, the founder of Rosborough Boats.

The 91-year-old renowned yacht designer and constructor of wooden vessels died on Thursday from complications due to the virus.

His son, Bob Rosborough, says his father began his boat-building career by repurposing surplus Newfoundland fishing schooners and saltbank vessels.

"Doug's legend lives on through the now third-generation Rosboroughs', developing ever-changing production and custom vessels meeting modern and current market demands as Rosborough Boats as Rosborough Boats now celebrates its 65th year of boat-building," he said in a statement.

“James D Rosborough and Rosborough Boats are as ‘Nova Scotian’ as anything can be. Fair winds JD; see you on the other Shore.”

It has been a stressful few weeks for those who have loved ones at Northwood, including Kate Kelly.

Her brother will turn 70 next month and, while he has tested negative for the virus, she worries about his health.

“He’s got other health issues and if he catches this COVID, will he survive? I don’t know. I’m very concerned,” says Kelly.

She says she doesn’t believe the government is doing enough to help seniors during the pandemic.

“If we took care of children this way, people would be in prison, and this situation is not entirely the fault of the care facilities of these long-term care homes,” says Kelly. “This is government deciding that, basically, seniors aren’t worth saving.”

Dozens of people gathered outside Northwood on Friday to show their support for the front-line workers as they changed shifts.

“It’s tough for them. I mean, it’s tough for families, but for the people who are dealing with them too,” acknowledges Dan Bedell, whose 80-year-old father-in-law lives at Northwood.

“It’s been emotionally draining all around and we just wanted to let them know that we appreciate what they’re doing and they have our support.”

Bedell says he wasn’t surprised when his father-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, given the fact that there have been outbreaks at nursing homes across the country.

“Unfortunately, once this virus gets into a facility like that, it's there before you even know it's there,” says Bedell. “And when you have your first positive case, it's not one -- it's three or five or seven, and then seven becomes 15 and then 20, and it just goes from there."

Nova Scotia reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 900.

As of Sunday, 10 long-term care homes in Nova Scotia had confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 198 residents and 95 staff members.

Nearly all of Nova Scotia’s 24 deaths have been in nursing homes.

The province says 509 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

To date, there have been 26,231 negative test results.