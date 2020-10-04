HALIFAX -- The mother of a 26-year-old man who was murdered in late September wonders why anyone would do such a thing to her son.

"Did my son suffer? And just why, why would someone do that to him," says Stacey Cook, the mother of Colton James Cook.

Colton was last seen on Sept. 25 around 11 p.m. He was reported missing by his mother from Brooklyn, N.S., on Sept. 27.

Stacey says the hardest part about it all is not being able to see her son's remains for a final goodbye.

"Because of the amount of time, and things that were done, so we're unable," says Stacey. "We're just going to have to put him in a box and I just hope that it was him that we put there."

On Sept. 27, the day Colton was reported missing, police found partial remains near his burned truck on Pitman Road in Yarmouth, N.S.

Two days later, police found more identifiable remains near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in Yarmouth County.

"The things I know, no parent wants to know, and I only know a tiny bit of it," explains Stacey.

Colton was a lobster fisherman who loved welding, carpentry, and his dog.

Stacey says he was never involved in criminal activity and as far as she knows, he didn’t know the accused personally.

"Any information anyone has, please contact the RCMP because anyone involved has to be brought to justice on this," said Stacey.

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia RCMP arrested 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford in Digby County.

Both men have been charged with second-degree murder and interference with human remains.

Crawford is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Monday, while Rogers will appear in Shelburne Provincial Court on Oct. 29.

On Sunday, an online fundraiser set up to help cover funeral and legal costs had already raised over $24,000.

