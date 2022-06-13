Did you know the woman behind TV's famous 'Ross and Rachel' breakup is from Nova Scotia?

Although many may know her as "the girl from the copy place,” who broke up Ross and Rachel on the popular television sitcom "Friends," there's a lot more to know about actress Angela Featherstone.

For example, she's from Nova Scotia.

"I'm a 'Bluenoser,'" she says. "Both my parents are from Nova Scotia. I think I'm five generations on both sides. I lived in Nova Scotia until I was, I think 10."

The actor and model pursued her career in Toronto and later, New York, landing roles on the hit TV series “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” and also Adam Sandler's movie, “The Wedding Singer,” just to name a few.

Featherstone still acts, but she has also stepped behind the camera.

"The reason why we all get into the business is to make art with each other and so, I've decided to start directing so that I can bring that into the world," she says.

Featherstone is also a survivor of foster care and a passionate advocate. She founded a non-profit called "Fostering Care Healing School” in Los Angeles.

"I created, with the board, a non-profit healing school for youth aging out of foster care and it’s a trauma-healing intensive. There’s three semesters that are three months long every year," she explains.

Featherstone says she also enjoys spending time with her family in Nova Scotia.

"I've been actually going home a lot.”

And 25 years later, Featherstone is still offering the same answer when it comes to that controversial question.

Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

"The morning after, when Rachel comes to the door and Ross opens up the door, and Rachel's back and she wants to talk to him, Chloe... gives Ross the thumbs-up," she says.

"Therefore, she did not breakup Ross and Rachel, that we've already established, that they were broken up, or why would she be supportive of them getting back together?”

More information on Featherstone's non-profit organization can be found online.