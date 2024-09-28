RCMP charge 51-year-old man following disturbance in Beaver Bank, N.S.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say they have charged a man with multiple offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, following a disturbance in Beaver Bank, N.S.

Officers responded to a report of an unwanted person outside a home on Sherri Lane on Thursday around 8:15 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Upon arrival, responding officers said they confirmed the identity of the man and determined that he was in breach of conditions.

After officers advised the man he was under arrest, he fled into his nearby home, grabbed a bat and returned outside, threatening the officers, police said.

The man was highly agitated, and officers made several attempts to subdue and arrest him, including deploying their conducted energy weapons, before safely taking him into custody, said the release.

The man and two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. All three were treated and released by EHS.

Shawn Michael Deschenes, 51, has been charged with:

assaulting a peace officer (two counts)

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon (three counts)

uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

resist arrest

mischief

criminal harassment

causing disturbance (two counts)

failure to comply with a release order (two counts)

Deschenes appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday and was remanded into custody. He will return to court on Oct. 1.

