HALIFAX -- Meteghan, N.S. RCMP say they’ve charged a Digby County man for disobeying a court order after an incident on the water.

Police say it’s in relation to an incident that happened on the water in Saint Mary’s Bay, on Oct. 23.

On that day, police say they received a report of a boat steaming toward another, which had to maneuver to avoid collision.

On Nov. 27, police charged 42-year-old Dale Richard Wagner of Digby County for disobeying an order of the court. This is in relation to the interim injunction filed by the Sipekne'katik Band and Council on Oct. 20, in Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court.

Wagner is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

In a press release, Nova Scotia RCMP say they will “continue to take steps to ensure that those who unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property may be held accountable in accordance with the laws of Canada.”

Police add that anyone with more information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

