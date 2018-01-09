

CTV Atlantic





A veterinarian says there is a direct link between the number of rats in Halifax and the increase in leptospirosis cases in Nova Scotia.

On CTV News at 6 Monday night, Dr. Jeff Goodall said dogs can get the disease by ingesting rodent-infested garbage or urine.

“If you look on the maps, it is mostly on the peninsula of Halifax and Fairview/Spryfield area. Then as you start going out further, the case numbers drop dramatically,” Dr. Goodall said.

Leptospirosis is a relatively rare bacterial disease, but Nova Scotia has seen quite a number of cases in dogs lately. More than 80 per cent of the lab-confirmed cases in Canada last year were in Nova Scotia, and the symptoms can sometimes be difficult to spot.

Dr. Goodall says the disease is fatal in five to 10 per cent of cases. The highly contagious infection can also be passed onto humans.