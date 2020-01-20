HALIFAX -- The disappearance of a Nova Scotia man reported missing in August is now being investigated as a homicide.

Peter Anthony Walsh -- known as Tony to his friends and family – was last seen alive in the Truro area on Aug. 23, 2019.

The RCMP has determined he drove to various locations, including Millbrook, Truro and Debert that day.

A witness told police they saw Walsh getting into a truck in Truro. His own vehicle, a Chrysler Sebring, was left in the area and later recovered by his family in the parking lot of a Truro business.

Walsh was reported missing on Aug. 28.

Police say Walsh’s disappearance was initially being treated as a missing person file, but evidence has led investigators to rule the case a homicide.

The man’s family issued a video appeal last month, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"We, as a family, are looking for a Christmas miracle. I would like someone with great compassion and courage to come forward with any information you have on the disappearance of my son, Tony Walsh," said his mother, Susan Robben, in the video.

"We appreciate the tips and information that have come to us as a result of the media releases and the video appeal,” said Sgt. Glenn Bonvie, of the RCMP’s Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit, in a news release Monday.

“We believe there are people in the community who know what happened and we need them to come forward.”

Anyone with information about Walsh’s death or disappearance is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.