The tent city on Albert Street has been the root of many complaints from nearby residents and businesses.

"Concerns from residents are the increased activity that's in relation to petty thefts," said Moncton Coun. Charles Leger. "The uncomfortability with respect to the tent city site, questioning whether or not we as a city should be doing what we're doing."

The city has been paying roughly $35,000 a month for things like 24/7 on-site security and portable washrooms.

Shannon Camilleri lives inside tent city and says she's not in denial about some of the troubles the site has caused.

"There are some people who have come to visit tent city who have made it a reckless experience for some and nearby residents, businesses have been affected by that," Camilleri said.

Leger says nearby businesses have approached him about the impact of the tent city on them.

"They've talked about extra security, doing things in that area to make those businesses feel safe, and we're going to do that," said Leger.

Tent city was expected to be dismantled earlier this month when a new shelter was set to open down the street, though that's been delayed.

Camilleri says that money should've been spent differently.

"(They should have) allocated the money towards affordable housing instead of a third shelter, especially considering the population of Moncton," Camilleri said.

Leger agrees with the need for affordable housing.

"We do need a lot more affordable housing, but we do need that interim space as a shelter," Leger said.

He says the homeless need to live somewhere during the transition period until affordable housing is available.

A "plan B" is now being discussed among city councillors to keep the tent city residents safe, while also putting an end to the site.

